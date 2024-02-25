Nebraska offers top 2025 prospect David Sanders

The Nebraska Cornhuskers officially entered the recruitment of one of the nation’s elite prospects on Friday, offering Providence Day School standout David Sanders.

The offensive tackle and native of Charlotte, North Carolina, is ranked a five-star prospect by 247Sports, ESPN, and Rivals, while On3 has him as their first four-star in their 2025 rankings.

Five stars or not, Sanders is ranked throughout the industry as a top five overall prospect in the cycle, including as the No. 1 player in the country by Rivals.

Sanders holds nearly 40 scholarship offers, including Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, and Texas.

The Cornhuskers currently hold three commitments in their 2025 recruiting class: running back Connor Booth, defensive tackle Tyson Terry, and defensive back Caden VerMaas.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire