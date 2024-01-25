Nebraska offers Texas quarterback a scholarship

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have made an offer to a class of 2026 quarterback. Rees Wise is a 6-1 205-pound quarterback out of Westlake High School in Austin, Texas.

Wise is coming off of a successful sophomore season in which he threw for 1,848 yards with 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also ran for 426 yards and nine touchdowns.

Nebraska is only one of four schools to have made an official offer to the quarterback. In-state schools, Houston, SMU, and UTEP have also made an offer to the native Texan.

Matt Rhule has repeatedly shown an interest in rebuilding Nebraska’s pipeline into the Lonestar State. This offer is another example of that commitment.

