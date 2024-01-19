Nebraska offers rising 2026 offenisve lineman out of Texas

The Nebraska Cornhuskers on Wednesday extended an offer to 2026 offensive lineman John Turnitne III.

The North Crowley High School standout stands at 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds. He also held offers in his recruitment from Baylor, Houston, Miami, Nebraska, Oklahoma, SMU, TCU, Texas, and Texas Tech. A strong offer sheet for the rising junior to say the least.

Turntine currently is unranked across the recruiting industry. While he is being recruited as an offensive lineman, Turntile does play both ways for North Crowley, playing defensive tackle as well.

The Cornhuskers currently do not hold any commitments in their 2026 recruiting class but do hold four commitments in their 2025 recruiting class in WR CJ Simon, RB Conor Booth, DT Tyson Terry, and DB Caden VerMaas.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire