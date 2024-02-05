Nebraska offers Pennsylvania offensive lineman

Earlier this week, the Nebraska Cornhuskers extended an offer to 2025 offensive lineman Michael Carroll.

A native of the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area, Carroll is a 6-foot-6, 300-pound offensive lineman from Central Bucks East in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, which is located about 45 minutes outside of the City of Brotherly Love.

A Penn State legacy, Carroll’s recruitment has exploded over the last several months and now holds offers from notable programs such as Cincinnati, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Penn State, Rutgers, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Carroll is ranked by On3, ESPN, and Rivals as a four-star prospect and a top-300 prospect nationally.

The Cornhuskers 2025 recruiting class currently sits within the top 25 recruiting classes in the cycle with five commitments.

After an amazing conversation with @DonovanRaiola & @CoachEJbarthel I am Extremely Blessed to Earn a Full scholarship offer to Nebraska!! #GBR🌽 @CBEastFootball pic.twitter.com/87weXj48bY — Michael Carroll 4⭐️ (@BIIGMIKE_55) February 2, 2024

