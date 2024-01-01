Nebraska offers offensive lineman from Florida

A lineman out of the Sunshine State has received a scholarship offer from the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Ziyare Addison is a defensive and offensive lineman from Sumner High School in Riverview, Flordia.

The four-star recruit currently holds 19 offers, including Alabama, Florida and Oregon. He announced the scholarship offer on social media.

I am so blessed to receive an Offer From The University Of Nebraska!

Addison is a two-way player but is primarily being recruited as an offensive tackle. Nebraska’s class of 2025 holds four commitments and is ranked as the No. 21 overall recruiting class for that year.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire