Nebraska offers Nebraska prep star a scholarship

A 3-star athlete out of Fremont, Nebraska, has announced that he has received an offer from the Cornhuskers for the 2023 recruiting class. Kade McIntyre made the offer announcement on social media on Thursday afternoon. McIntyre has played both ways in helping Archbishop Bergan Catholic School win the Class C-2 state title in 2021. On offense, he caught 37 passes for 873 yards and 14 touchdowns, while on defense, he added 63 tackles. He’s projected to play defense at the collegiate level.

There are already three Nebraska High School Football players in the Huskers 2023 recruiting class. Gunnar Gottula of Lincoln Southeast, Benjamin Brahmer of Pierce High, and Sam Sledge of Creighton Preparatory are committed to the 2023 class.

The Kade McIntyre social media announcement.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinion.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!