Nebraska offers Iowa Western defensive lineman

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have offered an Iowa Western CC recruit a chance to continue his playing career beyond the 2022 season. Defensive lineman Anterio Thompson has announced via social media that the Huskers have offered him a scholarship. Thompson was one of the many recruits who participated in a camp on Friday in Lincoln, and it was at that camp that Defensive Coordinator Erik Chinander made the offer. The 6’2″ 300lbs recruit made waves at Friday’s workout when he ran a 4.61 40-yard dash. With someone that big moving that fast, it’s no wonder the Cornhusker’s coaching staff practically made an offer on the spot.

Thank you @HuskerFBNation and the coaching staff for the great camp‼️(Run a 4.61 40 today!👀) @SeanDillonNU pic.twitter.com/f2quJqS3CK — Terio💤 (@ThompsonAnterio) June 4, 2022

This is Thompson’s second power five offer. The Kansas Jayhawks offered him a scholarship back in May. The Council Bluffs, Iowa native, is a member of the 2023 recruiting class and will play for Iowa Western this upcoming season.

Lost for Words, After a great conversation with @CoachChinander I am truly blessed to receive my 2nd power 5 offer from the University of Nebraska! @CoachAaronTerry pic.twitter.com/wj2dyoSqO1 — Terio💤 (@ThompsonAnterio) June 4, 2022

