Nebraska offers impressive 2027 wide receiver Antayvious Ellis

The Nebraska Cornhuskers on Wednesday extended an offer in the 2027 recruiting class to Antayvious Ellis. An impressive 6-foot-0, 170-pound wide receiver out of Crowley, Texas.

Ellis was very productive in his freshman season for Crowley, recording 36 receptions for 719 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games. Thanks to his strong freshman season, the Texas native has already received offers from Arizona State, Baylor, Nebraska, Oklahoma, TCU, Texas Tech, UNLV, and UTSA.

Ellis is now just one of nearly two dozen prospects in the 2027 recruiting class to receive an offer from the Huskers including one of five wide receivers.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire