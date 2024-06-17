Nebraska offers Hawaii tight end

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have extended an offer to a class of 2026 prospect. Taimane Purcell is a three-star tight end for Kamehameha High School in Honolulu, Hawaii.

He saw limited action as a sophomore, appearing in only two games, making four catches for 72 yards and one touchdown. The tight end announced the scholarship offer on social media.

Greatness is built in empty stadiums and revealed in full ones! After an amazing conversation with (defensive line coach Terrance Knighton) and a great camp, I’m blessed to be offered to play football at the University of Nebraska!

Nebraska is the sixth school to offer Purcell a scholarship. He also holds offers from his native Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, the Utah Utes, the Arizona State Sun Devils, the SMU Mustangs, and the Oregon Ducks.

Purcell visited Nebraska’s football camp this past weekend and, based on his performance, earned a scholarship.

Greatness is built in empty stadiums and revealed in full ones! After an amazing conversation with @Coach_Knighton and a great camp, I’m blessed to be offered to play football at the University of Nebraska! Thank you @DonovanRaiola @CoachPotenzaNU #GoBigRed Dreams Coming True… pic.twitter.com/KDdw5snDwT — Taimane Purcell (@taimane_purcell) June 16, 2024

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire