Nebraska offers four-star Florida safety Dallas Golden
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have extended an offer to one of the country’s top safeties. 2025 Berekely Prep (Tampa, Florida) standout Dallas Golden reported an offer from the Huskers over the weekend.
Golden is considered a consensus four-star prospect by all the major recruiting services ranging anywhere from the No. 57 overall player in the country to No. 210 overall.
On top of his offer from the Huskers, Golden also holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas A&M among others. Overall, Golden has reported nearly 40 scholarship offers in his recruitment.
All praise to the most high! Extremely blessed to receive an offer from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln #Gohuskers #AGTG✝️ @JohnGarcia_Jr @247Sports @RivalsFriedman @evancooper2 @philipsimpson1 @HuskerCoachTW #37 pic.twitter.com/auueTgEkjH
— Dallas Golden (@DallasGolden8) January 22, 2024
