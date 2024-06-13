Nebraska offers four-star defensive lineman Tajh Overton

The Nebraska Cornhuskers on Wednesday extended an offer to 6-foot-3, 275-pound defensive lineman Tajh Overton, an almost consensus four-star prospect out of Owasso High School in Owasso, Oklahoma.

Three of four recruiting services rank Overton as a four-star prospect with On3 being the only one to not do so. Overton has a strong offersheet thus far with offers from Florida, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, SMU, TCU, and Texas.

The Cornhuskers currently do not hold any commitments in their 2026 recruiting class but do hold 10 commitments in their 2025 recruiting class including recently landing three-star athlete Pierce Mooberry. The Omaha, Nebraska native is expected to be a linebacker for the Huskers.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire