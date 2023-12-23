Nebraska offers four-star defensive lineman

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have offered a four-star defensive lineman out of Illinois. Jason Dowell is a 6-4, 285-pound prospect out of East Saint Louis.

The class of 2025 recruit is coming off a successful junior season in which he recorded 83 tackles, 30 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks. He currently holds offers from Auburn, Iowa and Oregon, to name a few.

Nebraska’s class of 2025 currently holds four commits. They are defensive lineman Tyson Terry, athlete Caden VerMaas, running back Conor Booth and athlete CJ Simon.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire