Nebraska offers former Notre Dame commitment

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have offered three-star wide receiver Shaun Terry, a 5-foot-11 wide receiver out of Ironton, Ohio.

The offer for Terry comes just a day after the three-star prospect backed off a pledge to Notre Dame. After originally committing to the Fighting Irish in mid-February, Terry announced his decision to decommit from the Irish on Saturday.

Terry has developed a strong offer sheet over his recruitment with offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, USC, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

As a junior for Ironton, Terry recorded 1,635 all-purpose yards, including 391 rushing yards, 525 receiving yards, and 570 punt return yards. He also had a total of 19 touchdowns on the season.

