Nebraska offers FCS transfer linebacker

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have recently offered one of the hottest names in the transfer portal, Idaho linebacker Xe’ree Alexander.

In his freshman season for Idaho, the Auburn, Washington native recorded 74 tackles, including 29 solo tackles, four tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

Since entering the transfer portal earlier this month, Alexander has picked up offers from Washington State, Cal, Oregon State, Montana State, Kansas, UConn, Minnesota, UCF, Louisiana Tech, and Washington.

Alexander was a three-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class and had Power Five offers, including Arizona and Arizona State, before ultimately signing with Idaho.

The Huskers have landed one transfer portal pickup this month so far from Saint Francis University cornerback Blye Hill. Alexander will have three years of eligibility remaining at his next school.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire