Nebraska offers class of ’26 wide receiver

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have made a scholarship offer to a class of 2026 wide receiver. James Scott is a 6-5 200-pound prospect from Oak Ridge High School out of Conroe, Texas.

Scott earned the offer after his performance at the Houston Christian mega camps on Tuesday. Last season, the prospect saw limited time, appearing in only three varsity games.

During that time, he made 11 catches for 135 yards and two touchdowns. Nebraska was the fifth school to offer a scholarship to the receiver.

He also holds offers from Pittsburgh, Sam Houston State, Tulsa, and UTEP.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire