Nebraska offers class of 2025 offensive lineman

A class of 2025 recruit has been offered a scholarship by the Nebraska Cornhusker. Soren Shinofield is an offensive lineman out of Cherry Creek High School in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

The prospect made the announcement on social media.

After a great conversation with (Omar Hales) I’m excited to announce that I have received an offer to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Nebraska!

Shinofield is listed at 6-6, 275 pounds. The offer from the University of Nebraska is the first major scholarship he’s received.

