Nebraska offers California quarterback

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have made a scholarship offer to a class of 2025 quarterback. Madden Iamaleava is a four-star prospect for Warren High School out of Downey, California.

As a junior, he played in 13 games, throwing for 3,626 yards with 43 touchdowns and four interceptions. He holds multiple offers, including Michigan State, Washington State, and Colorado.

Iamaleava is the younger brother of Nico Iamaleava, a former five-star quarterback prospect who currently plays at Tennessee. Like his older brother, the younger Iamaleava is also a stand-out volleyball player.

After a great conversation with Coach Thomas and Coach Satterfield, I’m blessed to receive an offer from University of Nebraska! @TEAMTOARECRUITS #GBR pic.twitter.com/WZHa3dDAVn — Madden Iamaleava (@MaddenIamaleava) February 2, 2024

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire