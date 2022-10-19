Nebraska offers 3-star OL from Louisiana

2024 offensive lineman Jo Cryer has received an offer from the Nebraska Cornhusksers.

“After a great conversation with @DonovanRaiola I’m blessed to receive an offer from Nebraska University,” Cryer tweeted.

Cryer attends Many High School in Many, LA. He is listed at 6’4″ and 290 pounds.

Both On3 and Rivals grade Cryer as a three-star recruit. On3 ranks him as the 65th-best inside offensive lineman in the 2024 class. He has also received offers from Michigan State, Memphis, and Louisiana Tech.

Cryer is a continuation of Nebraska’s aggressive recruiting in the state of Louisiana. Nebraska’s top 2023 commit is wide receiver Omarion Miller, who is from Vivian, LA.

Cryer is the third 2024 recruit in the state to receive an offer from Nebraska joining wide receivers Joshua Jackson and Elijah Garrick.

After a great conversation with @DonovanRaiola I’m blessed to receive an offer from Nebraska University #GBR #huskers pic.twitter.com/X24G2Xu2JG — Joseph “Big Hoss” Cryer7️⃣7️⃣ (@JoBighossCryer) October 19, 2022

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire