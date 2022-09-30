Nebraska offers 2026 in-state WR

The Nebraska Cornhuskers continue to be active on the recruiting trail.

2026 wide receiver recruit Champ Davis has received an offer from Nebraska. He shared the news on Twitter. “Extremely excited and blessed to receive my first Division 1 offer from @HuskerFBNation,” Davis tweeted. Davis also tagged offensive coordinator Mark Whipple and wide receivers coach Mike Cassano.

Davis is an in-state recruit. He attends Omaha North High School, where plays both wide receiver and cornerback per MaxPreps. He is listed at 5’10” and 165 pounds.

Nebraska has now offered four recruits in the 2026 class: Davis, wide receiver DaShawn Prince, wide receiver Devin Carter, and running back Tarvail Mathis.

