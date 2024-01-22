Nebraska offers 2026 offensive lineman Carson Nielsen

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have offered 6-foot-7, 280-pound offensive tackle Carson Nielsen over the weekend while the Waterloo, Iowa native was visiting Lincoln for a Junior Day visit.

Nielsen announced his offer on X on Saturday. The rising junior was offered by Huskers offensive line coach Donovan Raiola and head coach Matt Rhule. It is the fifth scholarship offer for Nielsen, as the Huskers join Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, and North Dakota State.

Assuming Nielsen does eventually sign with an FBS program, he will be the first player from Waterloo West to sign with an FBS program since 2017 when quarterback Devin Moore signed with Iowa State.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire