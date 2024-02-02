Nebraska offers 2026 defensive end out of Chicago

The Univesity of Nebraska football program has extended an offer to 2026 defensive end Braeden Jones. The 6-foot-5, 235-pound Jones reported the offer from the Huskers on Thursday via his X account.

For Jones, it is the third offer of his recruitment and his first offer from a Big Ten program, joining Akron and Ole Miss. The standout at Mount Carmel in Chicago, Illinois, is not rated by any of the major recruiting services.

The Cornhuskers currently do not hold any commitments in their 2026 recruiting class but have gotten a strong start on their 2025 recruiting class, which already features four commitments, including a trio of in-state prospects.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire