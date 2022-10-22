Nebraska offers 2024 RB from Wisconsin

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have offered 2024 running back recruit Terrance Shelton. “I’m blessed to say I have received an offer from the University of Nebraska!” Shelton tweeted.

Shelton attends Franklin High School in Franklin, WI, where he racked up 1,503 all-purpose yards and 17 touchdowns in nine games. He is listed at 6’1″ and 194 pounds.

Nebraska is Shelton’s first offer, but he has also drawn interest from Wisconsin, Purdue, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Iowa, Northwestern, and Louisville per 247 Sports.

The Cornhuskers do not have any commits in the 2024 class, yet, but they have been aggressive on the recruiting trail making offers to six running backs including Shelton.

