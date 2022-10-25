Nebraska offers 2024 4-star RB from Arizona

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have offered 2024 four-star running back Ca’lil Valentine.

Valentine attends Chandler High School in Chandler, AZ. 247 Sports Composite ranks him as the sixth-best prospect in the state.

As a junior, he rushed for 1,152 yards and 15 touchdowns in seven games, while averaging a blistering 9.9 yards per carry. In addition, he added 16 receptions for 335 yards and four touchdowns per MaxPreps.

Valentine has also received offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Colorado State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Utah, and Washington.

The Cornhuskers have now extended offers to seven running backs in the 2024 class: Valentine, Corey Smith, Jordan Lyle, Tre McLeod, Darrion Dupree, Jaden Hart, and Terrance Shelton.

Blessed to receive my 8th D1 offer from the University of Nebraska @GarretsonRick @BryanApplewhite pic.twitter.com/9PQrcBwcvx — _2.offcial_ (@CalilValentine) October 25, 2022

