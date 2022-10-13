Nebraska offers 2023 in-state OT

2023 offensive tackle recruit Mason Goldman has received an offer from the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Goldman shared the news on Twitter.

“Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Nebraska!!!!” Goldman tweeted.

247 Sports ranks Goldman as the 86th overall offensive tackle in the 2023 class. He attends Gretna High School in Gretna, NE. Coincidentally, his high school teammate linebacker Korver Demma committed to Nebraska as a preferred walk-on yesterday.

Goldman has received offers from Arizona State, Eastern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Idaho, Kansas, Kansas State, Memphis, Missouri, Northern Iowa, South Dakota, South Dakota State, and Wyoming.

The Cornhuskers have gained commitments from two offensive tackles in the 2023 class: Gunnar Gottula (No. 48 OT) and Brock Knutson (No. 67 OT).

