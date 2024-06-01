Nebraska offensive line target eyeing July commitment

A Nebraska offensive line target has confirmed that he is looking at a July commitment. Douglas Utu has told Chad Simmons of On3 that he will be eyeing a summer announcement for his future.

Utu is a four-star interior offensive lineman for Bishop Gorman High out of Las Vegas, Nevada. He is currently the No. 2 ranked player in the state of Nevada for the class of 2025 and the No. 3 interior offensive lineman nationwide.

He is currently considering Nebraska as well as Alabama, Michigan, Oregon, Tennessee, and Washington.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire