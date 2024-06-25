Advertisement

Nebraska offensive line target commits to Tennessee

evan bredeson
·1 min read

One of Nebraska football’s top recruiting targets has committed to the Tennessee VolunteersDouglas Utu is an interior offensive lineman and member of the class of 2025.

Utu currently plays for Bishop Gorman High in Las Vegas, Nevada. He is the No. 2 player in Nevada for the class of 2025 and the No. 3 interior offensive lineman nationwide.

The prospect has already received an offer to play in the 2025 Polynesian Bowl at Kamehameha High School in Honolulu. Nebraska’s class of 2025 currently holds 11 commitments and is currently ranked ninth in the Big Ten Conference according to major recruiting services.

