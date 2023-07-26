Nebraska OC discusses the quarterback room

Nebraska’s offensive coordinator recently discussed the continued development of the quarterback position. Offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Marcus Satterfield made an appearance on Husker Sports Nightly on Monday night.

Satterfield was asked to talk about the quarterback room and the growth of the group since becoming offensive coordinator and quarterback coach. He says that the Husker coaching staff does things a little differently from other staffs across college football.

“How we do it is a little bit different than how a lot of people do it these days, and everybody in our room is excited to be a part of it and push forward and show what we can do here in the coming months.”

Satterfield also discussed each player in the room and what they bring to the Nebraska offense for the 2023 season.

On Jeff Sims' athleticism

(Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

“He’s tough. I think that he’s a good leader. I think he’s a competitor. I think his skill set from an athletic standpoint is off the charts. I’m in there watching and I think he power cleaned like 245 last week. He’s 6-4, he’s put on some good weight. He looks like he could play linebacker right now.”

On Jeff Sims' football IQ

(Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

“I think his ability to understand football. He’s played a lot of football. He’s been in some good offenses. He’s been coached by some really good guys. I think just his ability to function out there from a cerebral standpoint at quarterback is great. His athletic traits are off the charts. His arm talent is really high-level. I think that he’s poised to have a breakout year.”

On Jeff Sims' leadership

(Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

“It’s not easy to get 20-25 guys on the same page out there, running the routes that we need to run and get them the play call, getting them organized. He did a really nice job of that. He’s shown some different moments in the summer, just some leadership opportunities he took advantage of and I think it’s slowly but surely becoming his offense.”

On Chuby Purdy

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

“In today’s world, a lot of people would have responded to how we challenged him with ‘I’m going in the portal and he said ‘watch this.’ The last three or four practices he really kept taking step after step after step.”

On Heinrich Haarberg

(AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

“Like Jeff, he’s got super athletic traits from the speed and agility, toughness, durability. He’s able to hurt you running the football, he can run away from you, can run through you, he can throw the ball. He has got a lot of good football ahead. He had a good summer and he’s learning how to work.”

On the quarterback room

(Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

“These guys spent a lot of time together, they went out and ate together, and they played golf all the time. So there’s been a lot of things off the field which has allowed them to be close. I think they root for and support each other when they’re not out there.”

