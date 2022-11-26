Nebraska names Matt Rhule its head football coach

Matt Rhule is going back to school after a terrible experience in the NFL.

The former coach of Temple and Baylor was named head coach of Nebraska on Saturday.

The future is bright in Lincoln. Introducing Matt Rhule: Head Coach, Nebraska Football#GBR pic.twitter.com/yvGE9mWYnh — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) November 26, 2022

Rhule, who was fired by the Carolina Panthers this season, faces a rebuilding job in Lincoln.

“It is a tremendous honor to be chosen to lead the Nebraska Football program,” said Rhule, who receives an 8-year contract. “When you think of great, tradition-rich programs in college football Nebraska is right at the top of the list. The fan base is second to none, and I consider it a privilege to have the opportunity to coach in Memorial Stadium on Tom Osborne Field. My family and I are so grateful to become a part of the Husker Family, and we can’t wait to get started.”

The Cornhuskers defeated Iowa 24-17 on Friday to snap a five-game losing streak. They finished the season 4-8.

Huskers AD Trev Alberts was thrilled by the hire.

“It is a privilege to welcome Coach Matt Rhule, his wife Julie, and their family to Nebraska,” Alberts said in a statement. “Coach Rhule has created a winning culture throughout his coaching career, and he will provide great leadership for the young men in our football program. Matt is detail-oriented, his teams are disciplined and play a physical brand of football. Matt also has the personality and relationship-building skills to build a great staff and excel in recruiting.”

Rhule was 11-27 as Panthers coach. He was 47-43 as a college coach but 21 of those losses came in his first seasons at Temple and Baylor when he took over poor programs.

Nebraska fired Scott Frost earlier this season. Mickey Joseph had been the school’s interim head coach.

