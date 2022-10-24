Nebraska named top-10 finalists for 4-star CB

2024 four-star cornerback Jaylen Thompson has named Nebraska as one of his top 10 finalists.

Thompson has 16 offers. 247 Sports ranks Thompson as the 26th overall cornerback in the 2024 class. He attends Riverside High School in Murfreesboro, TN.

Thompson’s other finalists are Ole Miss, Michigan State, Kentucky, Michigan, Auburn, Arkansas, Louisville, Tennessee, and Mississippi State.

The Cornhuskers have been aggressive on the recruiting trail in recent weeks. They landed 2023 four-star athlete Malachi Coleman, who was ranked as the top in-state prospect. They have also extended offers to many recruits, including running back Andre Crews, running back Terrance Shelton, offensive lineman Jo Cryer, offensive lineman Dez’Mond Schuster, EDGE Nikko Taylor, and defensive lineman Jerrell Boykins Jr.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire