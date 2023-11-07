Nebraska men’s basketball takes down Lindenwood to start the season

The Huskers’ men’s basketball team commenced their 2023-2024 season with a Monday night clash with Lindenwood. Nebraska took down the Lions with a solid 84-52 outing. The Huskers began the season without their star player, Keisei Tominaga, due to injury but saw five players step up to fill the void by scoring double-digit points.

The five combined for 65 points, 21 rebounds, 13 free throws, and eight 3-pointers. Sam Hoiberg led the charge in the win, dropping a career-high 15 points and five rebounds. C.J. Wilcher finished right behind Hoiberg with 13 points. He also landed three free throws, two 3-pointers and two blocks.

Bradley transfer Rienk Mast, and Charlotte transfer Brice Williams also dropped 13 points in the win. Mast hauled in six rebounds and three assists, while Williams shot three free throws and two 3-pointers.

New Mexico transfer Josiah Allick rounded out Nebraska’s top five in scoring. Allick delivered 11 points for the Huskers and led them in rebounds, securing eight.

Nebraska will remain home to host Florida A&M on Thursday night. The game is set for 7 p.m. and can be viewed on B1G+.

You're gonna like this guy, Husker Nation. 📺 B1G+ pic.twitter.com/ah21tvqwFU — Nebraska Men's Basketball (@HuskerMBB) November 7, 2023

Pickin' up where he left off. 7 first half points for @JLawrence10_ 📺 B1G+ pic.twitter.com/POu8LHdeSk — Nebraska Men's Basketball (@HuskerMBB) November 7, 2023

Just in: the big fella can shoot 👀 📺 B1G+ pic.twitter.com/d5vDcPDk1R — Nebraska Men's Basketball (@HuskerMBB) November 7, 2023

3J puts us up 30. 💪 📺 B1G+ pic.twitter.com/lKj9HwjTVm — Nebraska Men's Basketball (@HuskerMBB) November 7, 2023

DIOP CAN DUNK 😤 📺 B1G+ pic.twitter.com/QArRMTQWk1 — Nebraska Men's Basketball (@HuskerMBB) November 7, 2023

Team-high 15 pts on the night for @samhoiberg. 📺 B1G+ pic.twitter.com/ZbSu9neIjy — Nebraska Men's Basketball (@HuskerMBB) November 7, 2023

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire