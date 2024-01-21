Nebraska men’s basketball snaps two-game skid with win over Northwestern

The Huskers entered Saturday afternoon’s game against Northwestern on a two-game losing streak. Nebraska snapped the streak in a tight battle with the Wildcats, closing out the game on top 75-69.

The Huskers also honored nearly 65 former players and basketball staff, including the 1993-94 Big Eight Tournament title team and former head coach Danny Nee.

Nebraska outshot the Wildcats overall, landing two more baskets in 16 fewer attempts to finish with a field goal percentage of 55%. The Huskers also outrebounded Northwestern 40-26, another key factor in Nebraska’s win. However, the Wildcats stayed in the game from points off turnovers, tallying up 17.

But unlike their loss to Rutgers, the Huskers pulled away in the end. Nebraska finished the game with five players in double-digits for scoring. Josiah Allick led the Huskers’ in scoring, landing a season-high 15 points in the win. Allick also led Nebraska in shots made at the free throw line, going seven-of-eight.

Keisei Tominaga finished right behind Allick in scoring, delivering 14 points by going five-of-11 in total shooting. Brice Williams scored 12 points in the win, while Jamarques Lawrence and C.J. Wilcher finished with ten a piece.

The Huskers move to 14-5 on the season and 4-4 in conference play. Nebraska will remain home for its next game against Ohio State on Tuesday night. Tipoff is set for 6:00 p.m. and can be viewed on Peacock.

The 1993-94 squad. Lookin' good fellas 👊 pic.twitter.com/9xOfPqs7tN — Nebraska Men's Basketball (@HuskerMBB) January 20, 2024

There was no denying Brice Williams. 😤 @HuskerMBB pic.twitter.com/2Ir5DJz5bw — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) January 20, 2024

Keisei Tominaga with the pass and the put-back 👏@KeiseiTominaga x @HuskerMBB pic.twitter.com/5riM6tKoqL — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 20, 2024

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire