Nebraska men’s basketball sign pair of prospects for 2024 class

On Wednesday, the Nebraska Cornhuskers men’s basketball program signed a pair of prospects as part of their 2024 recruiting class.

The headliner of the class is four-star prospect Nick Janowski. The Pewaukee, Wisconsin native has been committed to the Huskers since April, picking Nebraska over Marquette, Wisconsin, USC, Iowa State Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, and Iowa.

The 6-foot-3 shooting guard is listed as a four-star prospect by both ESPN and Rivals, with the latter ranking him as the 111th-best player in the nation and the 25th-best shooting guard.

The Huskers also signed three-star small forward Braden Frager. The Lincoln native was originally a member of the Huskers’ 2025 recruiting class but announced on Wednesday that he will be graduating high school early and will enroll this upcoming summer.

Frager announced his commitment back in October, picking the Huskers over Bryant, Creighton, Iowa, Iowa State, and Northwestern.

On the court, Nebraska will return to action on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. CT with a home matchup against Florida A&M. On Monday, the Huskers defeated Lindenwood 84-52 to open their season.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire