Nebraska men’s basketball fends off Rider 64-50

The Nebraska men’s basketball team began the annual Cornhusker Classic by hosting Rider on Monday night. The game saw the return of Keisei Tominaga for Nebraska, who didn’t play the first two games due to injury. Tominaga returned in style, helping the Huskers to a 64-50.

Tominaga only scored nine points in the win, but they all came from beyond the arc. C.J. Wilcher led Nebraska in scoring, finishing with 13 points, nine of which came from beyond the arc. He also hauled in five rebounds.

Bradley transfer Rienk Mast finished as the Huskers’ top rebounder, snatching 13, which, paired with his 12 points scored, earned him his second straight double-double. New Mexico transfer Josiah Allick rounded out the main scoring core for Nebraska, scoring ten points while also finishing with six rebounds.

The Huskers move to 3-0 on the season for the first time since 2018. They will conclude the Cornhusker Classic against Stony Brook on Wednesday night. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. and can be viewed on B1G+.

Starting off the week with a W. pic.twitter.com/YPDbvxshXA — Nebraska Men's Basketball (@HuskerMBB) November 14, 2023

Wilcher checks in and hits from deep off the screen. Huskers in front 9-6. pic.twitter.com/GonYHWV55M — Nebraska Men's Basketball (@HuskerMBB) November 14, 2023

Eli ➕3️⃣ Huskers ahead 17-12 at the U12. pic.twitter.com/c6yrWCxNTO — Nebraska Men's Basketball (@HuskerMBB) November 14, 2023

Seven threes in the first half for the Big Red.@CJWilcher leads NU with with 11 pts.

↳ 4-5 FG / 3-3 3PT pic.twitter.com/EawauJiQwc — Nebraska Men's Basketball (@HuskerMBB) November 14, 2023

Grind it out kind of game going here at PBA. Huskers lead 47-42 at the U12. pic.twitter.com/U4yu134odf — Nebraska Men's Basketball (@HuskerMBB) November 14, 2023

He goes, we go. 14-point lead for NU with 3:35 remaining. pic.twitter.com/W4YoJeWQh7 — Nebraska Men's Basketball (@HuskerMBB) November 14, 2023

