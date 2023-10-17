Nebraska’s Matt Rhule makes Iowa fans like him after referring to Wisconsin win as ‘beautiful’

Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule earned some respect from Hawkeyes fans with his take on the Iowa-Wisconsin game.

While the Hawkeyes’ 15-6 win over the Badgers might not have been every college football fan’s cup of tea, head football coaches understand that wins aren’t easy to come by and that you’ll take them any way you can get them.

With the victory over Wisconsin, Iowa improved to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in Big Ten play. The Hawkeyes are now in prime position to potentially win the Big Ten West in its final year of existence.

Asked his thoughts on the Big Ten West being down this year, the Huskers’ first-year head football coach wasn’t buying stock into that idea. Though it’s his first and only trip guiding Nebraska through a Big Ten West season, Rhule celebrated what he saw from Iowa against Wisconsin.

“I just think there is always the narrative out there, people watch the Iowa-Wisconsin game and say it’s a bad football game or it’s an ugly football game. I think it’s a beautiful defensive football game. I see a lot of teams that scored a lot of points early in the season in games this weekend not score quite as many points as the year gets on and people catch up and it gets a little colder.

“Iowa is on its way to having another great year. People are making a big deal about how many points they score. They’re scoring one more than their opponent most games,” Rhule said.

Though the Hawkeyes’ offense is known to drive its own fan base a little batty on a weekly basis, at the end of the day, a 6-1 record with control of your own destiny in the Big Ten West is a good spot to be in. Every other team in the West would trade for it.

Iowa fans had some fun with Rhule’s comments on the Hawkeyes, too. The Iowa-Nebraska game has turned into a legitimate rivalry with the Heroes Trophy on the line.

Previously, there wasn’t a ton of love lost on former Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost. With Rhule at the helm, that could be thawing some for Iowa fans.

Take a look at how Hawkeye fans reacted to Rhule’s praise.

Don't make us like you, Matt

Don’t make me like you, Matt. https://t.co/ruiyzj32Xq — Ray Ortega (@RayJOrtega) October 16, 2023

Okay, it's kind of tough not to

Kinda hard to not like the guy https://t.co/ZuvLvWYUpH — Slater (@SlaterKinnick_) October 16, 2023

A man of culture

Matt Rhule respects art. I like this guy. https://t.co/y0uK6Hbaex — Graham V. (@Graham_Valdes) October 16, 2023

Wait, is Rhule actually in charge of the Sickos Committee?!?

It's weird isn't it?

I really like this guy. Makes it not as fun to hate Neb as Scott Frost. https://t.co/D2Bc0Pz9Ww — Brett Johnson (@BREttJ108) October 17, 2023

I have to like a Nebraska coach https://t.co/d4R62dRRbA — iowa sports fan (@CjNascar6767) October 16, 2023

Oh no, do I like Matt? 😳 https://t.co/kIt3kngRS2 — 𝙈𝙖𝙩𝙩 𝙒𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙧 (@ChinLovesIowa) October 16, 2023

I really like Rhule man https://t.co/ocZyAdOOty — Adam “Fish” (@CFBPsycho) October 17, 2023

The Huskers have their guy

“Score one more than the opponent” Nebraska finally has them a football coach. He gets it https://t.co/veL7Un6KM8 — Justin Northrop (@IowaHawkFan85) October 16, 2023

Knew it from the jump

Said it from the start, good hire Nebraska. He is an adult and gets football, not just sexy offense. https://t.co/AqB3H1VAcK — SAM_KC (@samithawk) October 17, 2023

Welcome to the B1G

Hard to disagree with Ruhle. Pretty level headed approach. Called Iowa vs Wisconsin a beautiful football game. Welcome to the B1G Matt, home of Defense and if you’re lucky some offense too. https://t.co/SRYXgujqht — Joe Hugen (@Joe_Hugen) October 16, 2023

For the people in the back!

This is for the “we aren’t winning pretty enough” and “rooting for us to lose so BF and/or KF gets fired” Hawk fans. Why do teams that lose games because of bad D and/or ST seem to get a pass? Our O is not good and needs to improve but we are great in 2 of 3 phases. https://t.co/Y5rnl8x2u4 — UIHawkGrad (@uihawkgrad) October 16, 2023

Oh no...

ah crap this guy's actually going to be a good coach at Nebraska https://t.co/yWcIhdYifa — Jackie Daytona (@BappyHirthday) October 17, 2023

Is Rhule pulling a fast one?

One of us! One of us!

