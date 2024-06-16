Nebraska makes scholarship offer to in-state linebacker

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have made a scholarship offer to an in-state linebacker. Jase Reynolds is a class of 2026 prospect from Elkhorn North High School out of Omaha, Nebraska.

“After a great camp talk with (coach Matt Rhule) and (linebacker coach Rob Dvoracek), I’m very blessed to receive an offer from the University of Nebraska!!”

In 11 games last season, the linebacker recorded 57 total tackles and 5.0 tackles for loss. On offense, he carried the ball five times for 92 yards and two touchdowns while also making eight receptions for 240 yards and two touchdowns.

Reynolds earned the offer after his performance in Nebraska’s Friday Night Lights camp.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire