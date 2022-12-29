Nebraska makes offers to three blue-chip 2024 recruits

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have made offers to three of the top players in the recruiting class of 2024.

On Wednesday, they extended an offer to Connally (Texas) five-star cornerback Kobe Black. He announced the news himself on Twitter.

Black (6-foot-0, 190 pounds) is ranked No. 2 among cornerbacks, No. 3 in the state of Texas and No. 20 overall in his class. He has 24 offers all together and Oklahoma State is the current favorite according to On3’s prediction model. Texas is the next-hottest candidate.

Nebraska also made an offer to Lake Belton (Texas) four-star cornerback Selman Bridges.

Bridges (6-foot-4, 170 pounds) has 10 offers to choose from and Arizona State is currently On3’s favorite. He is ranked No. 6 at his position, No. 11 in the state and No. 73 overall.

Nebraska also extended an offer to Selman’s teammate, five-star wide receiver Micah Hudson.

Hudson (6-foot-0, 186 pounds) is ranked second among 2024 wide receivers and sixth overall in his class. He has 29 offers, including one from Alabama.

Nebraska has not yet gotten any commitments for this class under new head coach Matt Rhule, who comes to Lincoln by way of the Carolina Panthers – where he went 11-27 in three seasons before getting fired on October 10. Rhule has had much more success at the college level though, having built up previously bad programs at Temple and Baylor in just a few years.

