Nebraska linebacker announces retirement from football

A Nebraska football player has announced his retirement from the game. Linebacker Nick Henrich announced his retirement on Instagram on Wednesday afternoon.

Heinrich announced the retirement after tearing his ACL for the second straight season. This season, the ligament was torn in an overtime loss at Wisconsin.

“After lots of prayer and conversations with doctors, trainers, coaches, and my parents I have come to realize that it is time to hang up the cleats,” Heinrich wrote. “This game of football has taught me endless lessons and molded me into the man I am today. I have been so blessed to meet so many incredible people and to have had an amazing career for so long.”

In 2023, Henrich had 42 tackles, 4.5 for loss and 2.0 sacks. He also stated that he doesn’t regret his time at Nebraska.

“The relationships that I’ve made along the way will last a lifetime that is something I am most grateful for. Looking back I can say I gave everything I had, have zero regrets, and have done everything I’ve wanted to do.”

In 35 games, he recorded 204 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

“All the ups, the downs, the tackles, the big plays, and playing in front of so many amazing fans have made this the best ride of my life. Thank you to all my coaches, teammates, friends, and family who have helped me along the way. I couldn’t be more excited to see what the next chapter brings! Thank you, Football. 42/3 out.”

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire