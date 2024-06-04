Nebraska legacy Dylan Raiola is most likely true freshman QB to start in 2024

It isn’t very often that a true freshman is thrust into the starting job on day one, but the Nebraska Cornhuskers might give it a shot this upcoming season.

Dylan Raiola, the Huskers five-star quarterback signee could very well find himself as the day one starter when Nebraska opens the season on Aug. 31 against the UTEP Miners. This will be a tuneup before they face off with former Big 8/Big 12 rival Colorado Buffaloes.

This spring we saw a glimpse of what could be in the future of the Huskers and head coach Matt Rhule might be tempted to roll with him. He looked electric in the spring game which is promising for a team that lacked explosive plays. The Huskers were second-worst in plays of 10+ yards (127) only ahead of the Iowa Hawkeyes (107).

CBS Sports recently listed Raiola as No. 1 among true freshman quarterbacks who could start in 2024.

What CBS Says…

Raiola will step into an interesting situation in his first season as hopes to kickstart a program in search of the postseason bowl bid since 2016, not to mention trying to revitalize one of college football’s worst passing offenses last season. It’s a difficult task but one certainly ripe with opportunities for a young, talented signal-caller as the Cornhuskers will host five of their first six opponents at home in Lincoln, two of which include games against UTEP and Northern Iowa.

Dylan Raiola highlights from Nebraska’s spring game

Dylan Raiola. The stars are mattering. pic.twitter.com/pBpDAULd9G — Max Olson (@max_olson) April 27, 2024

Dylan Raiola can ball pic.twitter.com/fTawejokB5 — HuskGuys (@HuskGuys) April 28, 2024

🧵 (2/2) Dylan Raiola: 16-22, 239 yds, 2 TD, 1 INT Here's an all-22 view of all 22 passes Raiola threw during Saturday's spring game:@KETV #Huskers pic.twitter.com/zIxqzOYcsQ — Matt Sottile (@MSottileTV) April 27, 2024

Projected Nebraska Cornhuskers QB Depth Chart

Dylan Raiola, True Freshman

Heinrich Haarberg, Redshirt Junior

Daniel Kaelin, True Freshman

Contact/Follow us at the College Wire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of College Sports news, notes, and opinions.

Continue the conversation on social media with Patrick. (X and Threads)

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire