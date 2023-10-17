Nebraska learns kickoff time against Purdue
Nebraska has learned their kickoff time for another conference game. The Huskers will face the Purdue Boilermakers at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 28, at 2:30 p.m.
This means that Nebraska will have back-to-back 2:30 p.m. kickoffs. The Cornhuskers will host Northwestern on October 21 at 2:30 p.m.
This Saturday’s game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network, while the Purdue game will be seen on FS1. The Huskers currently hold a record of 3-3 with a 1-2 mark in the Big Ten.
⏰ and 📺 set for the Purdue game Oct. 28.#GBR x #WhatsNExt! pic.twitter.com/sCSKt0e9Ej
— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFootball) October 16, 2023
Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinion.