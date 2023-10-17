Nebraska learns kickoff time against Purdue

Nebraska has learned their kickoff time for another conference game. The Huskers will face the Purdue Boilermakers at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 28, at 2:30 p.m.

This means that Nebraska will have back-to-back 2:30 p.m. kickoffs. The Cornhuskers will host Northwestern on October 21 at 2:30 p.m.

This Saturday’s game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network, while the Purdue game will be seen on FS1. The Huskers currently hold a record of 3-3 with a 1-2 mark in the Big Ten.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire