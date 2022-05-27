Nebraska has learned seven of its game times for the season

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have learned the game times for seven of its 12 regular-season games this season. The contains a mixture of early and late afternoon as well as a night game or two. The Huskers also learned the kick-off time for their Week 0 matchup against the Northwestern Wildcats in Off. Dublin, Ireland.

The Cornhuskers also learned that on Saturday, September 17th they won’t just be hosting the Oklahoma Sooners but Fox’s Big Noon Kick-Off pregame show. There are still several games later in the season that are still waiting for game times. For now, you can scroll below and take a look at the seven games that have been assigned kick times for the upcoming football season.

vs. Northwestern (Dublin, Ireland) 08.27.22 - 11:30 am CT

vs. North Dakota 09.03.22 - 2:30 pm CT

Scott Frost

(Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports)

vs. Georgia Southern 09.10.22 - 6:30 pm CT

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

vs. Oklahoma 09.17.22 - 11:00 am CT

The Sooners are heading to town for FOX Big Noon Kickoff — See you there‼️#GBR pic.twitter.com/HksV08kU7p — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) May 26, 2022

vs. Indiana 10.01.22 - 6:30 pm CT

Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

@ Rutgers 10.07.22 - 6:00 pm CT

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

vs. Iowa 11.25.22 - 3:00 pm CT

For your calendars… 7️⃣ kickoff times for this season are SET#GBR pic.twitter.com/4kxdoFZGQj — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) May 26, 2022

