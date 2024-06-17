Nebraska lands Texas DE Malcolm Simpson

Matt Rhule and the Nebraska Cornhuskers have landed their first prospect out of Texas in the 2025 class.

Hitchcock (Texas) strong side defensive end Malcolm Simpson pledged to the Big 10 program following his official visit this weekend.

Simpson chose the Cornhuskers over offers from Texas A&M, SMU, USC, and Houston, among others.

This recruitment was yet another swift process Nebraska offered the 6-foot-4, 250-pounder just last month on May 20. With the offer, he emerged as a top target for defensive line coach Terrance Knighton and the Huskers. The official visit was all he needed and locked in his spot in the class.

Over the past two seasons, in which he played in 17 games, Simpson racked up 62 total tackles and 16 tackles for loss. He also added seven sacks, two forced fumbles, and one pass deflection.

Simpson is the 11th commit in Nebraska's 2025 class.

Nebraska's 2025 recruiting class now features four-star quarterback TJ Lateef, four-star running back Jamarion Parker, four-star defensive lineman Terry Tyson Terry, in-state three-star linebacker Pierce Mooberry, three-star wide receiver Bryson Hayes, in-state three-star safety Caden VerMaas, in-state three-star athlete Jackson Carpenter, in-state three-star running back Conor Booth, three-star tight end Bear Tenney, three-star athlete Tanner Terch and now Simpson.