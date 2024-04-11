Nebraska kicker says ‘nothing like kicking the Big Ten’

One of Nebraska’s kickers is talking about kicking in the Big Ten Conference. Sophomore Tristan Alvano met with the media on Tuesday afternoon.

During his availability, he was asked about adjusting to the conditions in Memorial Stadium and the Big Ten entering his second season.

“Kicking in the Big Ten is hard. It’s the hardest conference to kick in. In the SEC, those guys complain when it’s 50 degrees out. It’s November here, and it’s 20, and there are 30-mile-per-hour gusts in my face or a crosswind. There’s nothing like kicking in the Big Ten. At the end of the day, I’m from here. I got to deal with it, and I have to put the ball through the pipes.”

Alvano was 9-of-15 kicking in 2023 with a perfect 27-of-27 on extra points. His long kick during the season was against Purdue on October 28, when Alvano hit a 55-yard field goal.

