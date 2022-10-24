Nebraska keeps top recruit in the state with Malachi Coleman commitment

Nebraska is keeping the best prospect in the state to play college ball for the Cornhuskers. On Saturday, Lincoln East’s four-star athlete Malachi Coleman committed to playing for interim coach Mickey Joseph at Nebraska.

Coleman announced the news at a press conference at his school as well as on his Twitter page.

Coleman (6-foot-5, 205 pounds) is ranked fifth in his class at his position, first in the state and No. 79 nationally, according to 247Sports.

Over the last two seasons, he’s totaled 1,000 receiving yards and scored 17 touchdowns. However, he’s not just a productive receiver. Coleman can make an impact in all three phases, putting in time at defensive end and returning kickoffs, as well.

Before his commitment, he had interest from several other power programs, including USC, Georgia, Michigan and Oregon.

Nebraska now has 14 commits for its recruiting class of 2023. Coleman is their highest-ranked commitment and the third four-star prospect in the bunch. The Cornhuskers rank No. 38 nationally in this recruiting cycle.

