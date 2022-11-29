Breaking News:

U.S. survives against Iran, advances to knockout stage of World Cup

Nebraska introduces Matt Rhule as new head coach | College Football Enquirer

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger discuss Nebraska’s hiring of Matt Rhule as its next head coach, and debate if he can lead Nebraska back to its former glory.

Video Transcript

PAT FORDE: The college world's changed since Matt Rhule was last in it in 2019. But a good solid football guy for a place that needs a good solid football coach.

[AUDIO LOGO]

DAN WETZEL: Nebraska gets Matt Rhule over the weekend. He turned it down last week. They work out the numbers. He comes in, he's a talker, he built up Temple. He took over Baylor and did such a good job, people, it's hard to remember how bad of a situation Baylor was. Like, he turned a disaster into just a little hiccup.

And now he's got some NFL experience, which no matter how bad you are in the NFL, it's still a bonus. And I think we all think Nebraska has enormous potential, because of their NIL possibilities and their fan base. And can you, can a guy like Matt Rhule bridge the gap of where the hell are we getting players. Because it's the only thing missing in Nebraska is players. So Ross, thoughts on Matt Rhule.

ROSS DELLENGER: Yeah, just visiting there like six weeks ago or so. I spent three or four days there, and they've got it all except one thing. They've got the resources, they got the, building a $160 million new football facility to replace a facility that most Power Five teams would like to have.

They fill the stadium, the fans are incredible. They're the only game in town. They got a lot of money, they got a lot of NIL money. They've got it all except, except a nearby recruiting footprint with a lot of talent. That's what they're missing.

So I don't, obviously, it was a big hire. I think that, yeah, it almost didn't work out. I think that this was probably, you talk to folks up at Nebraska and this is maybe the third time that they had circled back to Rhule. Talking to him the first time a few weeks ago, it didn't work out for whatever reason.

And they circle back, because I think that there were quite a bit of people who have current college jobs who did not want the Nebraska job. I do. And so they had, they circled back to him. And it worked out in the end. I think they got really who they wanted to at the start. I really think they had zeroed in on him being the guy, it sure seems like.

And yeah, he's got an incredible resume in college. Incredible turnarounds at Temple and Baylor. He is, he is a win the press box guy, or win the press conference guy too. You saw it yesterday, like he's the son of a preacher. I mean, it, you could tell. He is enthusiastic and bubbly and talkative. And man, you can see why he, why kids want to go play for him. So he's got to find players. He's got to get him to Lincoln, Nebraska. That's about all they're missing.

PAT FORDE: Yeah, I mean I thought they did absolutely as well as they could to get Matt Rhule. The one thing, and I think this will be fine, but the college world's changed since Matt Rhule was last in it in 2019. We all know the big changes. The transfer, immediate eligibility transfer, and NIL.

But he's a smart guy. He's actually been out of work for like eight weeks. He probably had a chance to study up knowing he was going back to the college game and start working on staff and everything else. So I don't think it will be a huge impediment, but a good solid football guy for a place that needs a good solid football coach.

ROSS DELLENGER: And I think part of the reason why early on maybe it broke down with Rhule is we got to remember, Rhule has, had, $40 million coming to him to do nothing at all. And he was on a beach. I saw that he was on a beach during his interview with Game Day and somewhere, somewhere on a beach. And yeah, that's where I would be too. I think a lot of people would have just stayed on the beach.

But he comes, he comes to Nebraska and clearly by the structure of his contract, I think some of the Panthers money is being used early in the first couple of years or so. But the Panthers just got off real nicely. Instead of $40 million, maybe they have to only give $5, $10 million to him.

DAN WETZEL: Maybe hiring him in the first place for Carolina wasn't the brightest idea. Also, don't take an NFL job unless you got a quarterback, gentlemen.

ROSS DELLENGER: Yeah, yeah.

PAT FORDE: That's the eternal truth.

ROSS DELLENGER: Good advice.

PAT FORDE: Yeah, yeah.

Recommended Stories

  • Alabama lands talented, 4-star WR Jaren Hamilton

    Alabama had been the favorite to land 2023 wide receiver Jaren Hamilton for quite a while. He announced his commitment to the Tide on Monday evening.

  • World Cup, US, Iran tensions

    The United States and Iran square off Tuesday at the World Cup, with the winner advancing to the knock-out stage. The geopolitical ramifications could be even greater.

  • Quick Hits from Matt Rhule's Introductory Press Conference

    Newly-hired Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule met with the media for the first time Monday. Here are the quick hits.

  • Huskers pay premium for Rhule to bring back program's glory

    LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Matt Rhule said he had plenty of options after he got fired by the Carolina Panthers. Nebraska introduced Rhule as its coach on Monday, exactly seven weeks after the Panthers fired him five games into his third season. ''I am here because this is the right fit, it's the right time,'' Rhule said.

  • Michigan State football tight end Daniel Barker declares for NFL draft

    Michigan State tight end Daniel Barker declares for NFL draft

  • Inside David Beckham's Luxurious Hotel Suite for World Cup Visit

    David Beckham -- in Qatar as an ambassador -- stayed in a suite located in one of Doha's exclusive districts that cost the soccer icon over $23k per night.

  • 3 Wolverines named finalists for national awards

    Jake Moody, Blake Corum and Olu Oluwatimi have all been named finalists for national awards at their positions.

  • Military veteran sentenced for faking his death to avoid sex crimes charges in Mississippi

    Jacob Blair Scott was already sentenced to serve 85 years in prison after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a girl on the Coast and impregnating her when he was 40 and she was 14.

  • No, Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze will not relinquish control of his social media accounts

    Reports surfaced Monday that new Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze would give up control of his social media accounts.

  • Pennsylvania campaign wildcard Fetterman turns to governing

    When John Fetterman goes to Washington in January as one of the Senate's new members, he'll bring along an irreverent style from Pennsylvania that extends from his own personal dress code — super casual — to hanging marijuana flags outside his current office in the state Capitol. Pennsylvania's unique lieutenant governor, who just flipped the state's open Senate seat to Democrats, may be the only senator ever to be declared an “American taste god” — as GQ magazine once did. The 6-foot-8 Fetterman will tower over the currently tallest senator, Republican Tom Cotton of Arkansas by 3 inches.

  • Ukraine's 'Invincibility' centers offer refuge, resilience

    Retired Ukrainian construction worker Borys Markovnikov is on the move again: This time, just a few steps from his home in the town of Bucha, northwest of Kyiv, to seek shelter and warmth at a “Point of Invincibility” — a government-built help station that serves food, drinks, warmth and ultimately, resilience, in the face of Russia’s military onslaught. In recent weeks, Ukraine has rolled out hundreds of such help stations, christened with a name of defiance as places where residents facing outages of power, heating and water can warm up, charge their phones, enjoy snacks and hot drinks, and even be entertained. Markovnikov, 78, has had to move a few times.

  • Stars sign Roope Hintz to eight-year contract extension

    The 26-year-old center has 24 points in 22 games this season.

  • Biden celebrates US World Cup win over Iran: ‘God love ’em’

    President Biden on Tuesday cheered the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team for its win over Iran in the World Cup at an event in Michigan to promote his economic agenda. Biden, who had wrapped up his speech in Bay City and was mingling with attendees, walked back to the microphone to tell the crowd that…

  • Croatia charged after fans taunt Canadian World Cup player

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) A disciplinary case was opened against Croatia at the World Cup on Tuesday after the team's fans taunted a Canada player with Serbian family ties. FIFA said the charge against the Croatian soccer federation was ''due to the behavior of its fans'' and cited rules relating to discrimination and security at games. Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan was born in an ethnic Serbian region of Croatia that was part of the conflict which split the former Yugoslavia in the 1990s.

  • Iran demands U.S. be pulled from World Cup following altered flag post

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman discusses a social media post by the U.S. National Men's Soccer Team that has generated controversy over its depiction of the Iranian flag.

  • Why do people catfish? What are the signs of it? Here's what you – and your kids – should know

    Catfishing is a deceptive activity where someone creates a fake identity on social media to target a victim. Here's how to spot a con.

  • 73-Year-Old Gene Simmons Admits He’s an “Ageist” When It Comes to President Biden

    The KISS bassist-singer questioned the 80-year-old US president's "ability to communicate." 73-Year-Old Gene Simmons Admits He’s an “Ageist” When It Comes to President Biden Spencer Kaufman

  • Harvard students show solidarity with Chinese protesters

    Dozens of people gathered Tuesday at Harvard University to support Chinese protesters who have called for the country's leader to step down amid severe anti-virus restrictions in the biggest demonstrations against the government in Beijing in decades. About 50 protesters, mostly students at the elite Ivy League school, sang songs in both Chinese and English and chanted slogans in both languages, including, “We are not slaves, we are citizens!” “We don’t want dictatorships, we want elections!” and “Step down, Xi Jinping,” a reference to China’s president. Many who had gathered at the statue of university namesake John Harvard wore masks — not because of COVID-19 but concerned that if they are recognized by Chinese authorities, their families back home would face repercussions.

  • Social media reacts to Oklahoma’s 51-48 loss to Texas Tech

    What did social media have to say following Oklahoma's loss to Texas Tech?

  • Wagner Group recruits convicts from Central African Republic to fight in Ukraine

    The Wagner Group [a Russian private military company (PMC) - ed], owned by Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, is recruiting rebels from prisons in the Central African Republic (CAR) and is sending them, among others, to fight in Donbas, as was reported by two CAR senior military officials to The Daily Beast.