Who is Nebraska Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph

Evan Bredeson
·2 min read

In the wake of Scott Frost’s firing as the head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Director of Athletics Trev Alberts has named Mickey Joseph as the interim head coach for the remainder of the 2022 season. This is Joseph’s first season as the Huskers Associate Head Coach and Wide Receivers Coach but he has had previous connections to the program.

Tim de Frisco/Allsport

Joseph was a top recruit for then Nebraska Head Coach Tom Osborne in the class of 1988 coming to Lincoln as a quarterback. Over his four-year career, Joseph would start nine games, running for 1,091 yards and 16 touchdowns, while throwing for 909 yards and 14 touchdowns. During his four years as a player, Nebraska posted a 39-9-1 record and won two Big Eight titles.

First Black Head Coach for Nebraska Athletics

By becoming the interim head coach Mickey Joseph is the first Black head coach in the history of the University of Nebraska Athletic Department.

Football is a Family Affair

Mickey Joseph is the older brother of former Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback, former Denver Broncos Head Coach, and current Arizona Cardinals Defensive Coordinator, Vance Joseph.

He's been a head coach once before

Mickey Joseph (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Joseph was a head coach at NAIA Langston in 2011 and 2012 and finished with a record of 13-7 before leaving for Alcorn State.

He's won a national championship as a coach

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Prior to coming to Nebraska, Joseph had spent the previous five seasons at LSU and was part of the coaching staff of the 2019 team that went 15-0 and won the national championship.

He's developed wide receivers at his previous stops

According to our friends at LSUTigers Wire,

While in Baton Rouge, Joseph was responsible for the recruitment and development of players like Ja’Marr ChaseJustin Jefferson and Kayshon Boutte.

UNL's Chancellor Ronnie Green Approves of Joseph's promotion

President of the University of Nebraska Ted Carter also makes his thoughts known

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

 

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire

Recommended Stories