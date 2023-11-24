Nebraska HS QB sets state record with 65 rushes in championship game

Sandhill Thedford High School (Dunning, Neb.) has been on the verge of a championship multiple times this decade. In both 2020 and 2021, the Knights reached the championship game but failed to grab the title.

This past Monday, junior quarterback Kyle Cox decided he would not let that happen again.

Cox rushed the ball a state record 65 times, recording 486 yards and six touchdowns to help the Knights cruise to a 50-12 win, according to the local KSNB station. In an interview with the outlet, he praised his offensive line:

“I’ve got the best O-line in the state,” he said. “They’re dogs, pancaking kids every play. It was amazing … I don’t think it’s set in yet, honestly. I don’t know, it’s crazy.”

Nebraska high school football historian Bobby Mills Jr., who is on Twitter at @1000ydguy, also posted a video:

Sandhills-Thedford QB Kyle Cox has 47 carries for 360 yards and 52 TDs with 2:27 left in the 3rd quarter as ST leads Wynot 36-12. Good Lord! pic.twitter.com/TtgSSDpgDS — Bobby Mills Jr. (@1000ydguy) November 21, 2023

Cox was just 10 yards shy of the Nebraska single-game rushing record, which was set by Jaylin Bradley of Bellevue West (Bellevue, Neb.) in 2016, according to MaxPreps. He rushed 65 of the 68 total attempts for the Knights in the game, according to Mills.

With the championship under his belt, Cox will return to Sandhill Thedford for his senior season. They have a championship — and perhaps a formula to win another.

