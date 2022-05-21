Nebraska hosting former Texas wide receiver this weekend

This weekend, the Nebraska Cornhuskers continue to remain active on the transfer portal by hosting a former Texas wide receiver. Marcus Washington is visiting Lincoln this weekend. The St. Louis, Missouri native, would be the second former Longhorn (quarterback Casey Thompson) and third wide receiver (Trey Palmer, Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda) to join Nebraska via the portal should he decide to commit to the Huskers. In 2021, Washington had 18 receptions, 277 yards, and two touchdowns in only five games.

This is the second time that Nebraska has actively recruited the wideout. Washington was pursued by the Huskers coming out of high school. He would have two seasons of eligibility should he join his former Texas teammate. Fellow Big Ten team Purdue and Utah are both actively recruiting the former 4-star prospect.

