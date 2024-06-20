Nebraska to host USC transfer CB Ceyair Wright

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will be hosting a veteran cornerback in the transfer portal this weekend. According to Sean Callahan of Huskers Online, USC transfer cornerback Ceyair Wright will be in Lincoln this weekend.

The Los Angeles native recorded 30 tackles, one interception, and two pass breakups across 16 games and 11 starts, according to his USC profile. Notably, 14 of those games and all 11 starts came in the 2022 season as a redshirt freshman.

In late April, Wright entered the transfer portal, signaling the end of his time with the Trojans. He’ll have two years of eligibility to play at his next destination.

