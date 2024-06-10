Nebraska to host Illinois defensive line recruit

A four-star defensive lineman is planning an official visit to Nebraska. Jaylen Williams will visit the Lincoln campus on June 21.

Williams has announced his final four schools: Texas A&M, Tennessee, Michigan, and Nebraska. He will visit the Volunteers this weekend.

247Sports national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu believes that Williams has the potential to play as a Power Four starter.

Gets off the ball with quickness and makes a good number of negative plays in the backfield. Runs by his high school competition quite a bit or wins quickly with his size and strength.

Most recruiting services have the defensive lineman leaning toward the Wolverines. Nebraska’s class of 2025 currently holds ten commitments and is ranked just outside the Top 25.

NEWS: Four-Star DL Jaylen Williams is down to 4️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’6 250 DL from Palatine, IL is ranked as a Top 25 DL in the ‘25 Class (per On3 Industry) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/cg6BMaCJzo pic.twitter.com/aO9gUR30Ie — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 7, 2024

