Nebraska to host a class of 2025 defensive back this weekend

Nebraska will host a four-star defensive back this weekend. Daryus Dixson was originally scheduled to be at USC at Colorado this Saturday, but reports now say the cornerback will make the trip to Lincoln.

The Huskers were the most recent school to offer a scholarship to Dixson, which took place on August 30. The 6-1, 180-pound prospect is a member of the class of 2025.

The California native holds offers from Notre Dame, Oregon, Miami, and Colorado, to name a few. Dixson has no timetable for when he will make his college decision.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire